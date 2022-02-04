Racing heads west to LA Coliseum for Clash

What Sunday night's on-track show looks like will be critical in how NASCAR's gamble in the Coliseum is graded. The quarter-mile surface will be the shortest in history for a Cup Series race, and NASCAR has had its struggles at new venues. Last year's debut on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was a bit of a wreck-fest, and transforming Bristol Motor Speedway into a dirt track last spring was a messy challenge for drivers who had driven on pavement their entire careers.

Many say the Coliseum shares the characteristics of Martinsville Speedway, a 0.526-mile short track in Virginia won in three of the last five races by Martin Truex Jr. He believes it won't matter if the race ends up something of a joke.

“At the end of the day, we want to put on a good show,” Truex said. "We don’t want there to be a lot of cautions and wrecks, not a lot of chaos, just a good race to put on a good show with all the attention it’s getting and make it a successful event. I think a lot of new fans will be tuning in and I think we need to put on a good show.”