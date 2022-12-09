 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NBA

Randle scores 33 as Knicks top Hornets 121-102

  • 0
Hornets

Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford reacts to an official's call as his team plays against the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte on Friday.

 Nell Redmond, Associated Press

CHARLOTTE — Julius Randle scored 33 points, R.J. Barrett added 26 and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-102 for their third straight victory.

Jalen Brunson had 11 points and 11 assists for the Knicks, who got back to .500 on the season at 13-13. The Knicks dominated the offensive glass, scoring 28 second-chance points to send the Hornets to their fourth straight loss.

Terry Rozier scored 24 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 points on his 27th birthday, marking the seventh straight game both players have scored at least 20 points in a game for the shorthanded Hornets, who lack scoring options.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert