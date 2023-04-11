HICKORY — The Hickory Crawdads will soon be under new ownership.

The Texas Rangers are in the process of finalizing a sale to New York-based Diamond Baseball Holdings, Crawdads General Manager Douglas Locascio confirmed Tuesday.

He said it is not clear when the deal will be done. The team has been informing sponsors of the ownership change.

Diamond Baseball established a limited liability company in North Carolina called DBH Hickory on March 31, according to documents filed on the N.C. Secretary of State’s website.

Locascio said that the new owners are not expected to change how the team operates, adding that both the Rangers and Diamond Baseball are committed to keeping the team in Hickory.

“The new ownership group, they own 15 other minor league teams, so it’s not their first rodeo of acquiring teams,” Locascio said. “So, all front office staff will stay the same. Everything will stay the same from a day-to-day operations (standpoint). It’s just simply a new ownership group that’s taking over.”

The team’s lease with the city of Hickory, which owns L.P. Frans Stadium, runs through 2032, while their affiliation agreement with the Rangers is in effect for another eight years, Locascio said.

The sale comes nearly six years after the Rangers purchased the Crawdads in 2017.

The Crawdads have been part of Hickory for 30 years. Don Beaver and four other area businessmen partnered to buy the Gastonia Rangers and bring the team to Hickory in the early 1990s.

The team, which was previously affiliated with the Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates, won South Atlantic League titles in 2002, 2004 and 2015.