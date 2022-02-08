Raptors beat Hornets for 6th straight win

CHARLOTTE — The Toronto Raptors keep on rolling, and the Charlotte Hornets keep on floundering.

Pascal Siakam had 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the Raptors defeated the Hornets 116-101 on Monday night for their sixth straight win.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points, and Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby each had 20 points for the Raptors, who began a stretch of eight of nine games on the road with a convincing win. Scottie Barnes added 15 points as the Raptors' starters accounted for all but 13 points.

Siakam, the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week, set the tone in the first half, shooting 6 of 9 from the floor for 14 points with six rebounds and five assists as the Raptors opened a 23-point lead.

Miles Bridges scored 25 points to lead the Hornets, who lost their fifth consecutive game. Charlotte struggled through yet another poor offensive performance, shooting 41.1% from the field and 22.5% from 3-point range.

LaMelo Ball, named as an All-Star game replacement a few hours before the game, finished with 15 points and nine assists for the Hornets.