RBs Henry, McCaffrey shine with milestone games

Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey had milestone weekends.

The two star running backs had memorable games on Sunday with Henry rushing for 219 yards and two TDs against Houston and McCaffrey having a rare touchdown Triple Crown against the Rams.

Henry had his sixth career game with at least 200 yards on the ground, tying Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson for the most in NFL history.

Henry has also run for at least two TDs in all six of those 200-yard games — twice as many games with at least 200 yards rushing and two TD runs than any other player in history.

Perhaps even more noteworthy is that four of those have come in his last four games against the Texans, meaning Henry has more 200-yard, two-TD games against Houston than any other player has in their entire careers. Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson did it three times.

McCaffrey matched another mark held by Tomlinson when he threw, ran and caught a touchdown, becoming the fourth player since the merger to do that in a single game. The last to do it was Tomlinson against the Raiders in 2005.

David Patten also did it for New England in 2001 against Indianapolis and Walter Payton did it in 1979 against Minnesota.

McCaffrey became the first player to do it while having at least 30 yards rushing, passing and receiving since Gene Gedman did it for Detroit against San Francisco in 1958.

JUST FOR KICKS

Carolina kicker Eddy Piñeiro had a game he'd like to forget.

Piñeiro missed an extra point with 12 seconds left in a tie game after a penalty backed the kick up 15 yards and then missed a 32-yard field goal in overtime in a loss to Atlanta.

That marked just the second time in the past 20 seasons that a kicker missed a potential go-ahead extra point in the last 30 seconds of regulation and a potential game-winning field goal in overtime.

The only other time it happened was in Week 1 when Cincinnati's Evan McPherson did it in a loss to Pittsburgh.

SHORT RANGE

Big-play touchdowns are eluding the Pittsburgh Steelers early this season.

Pittsburgh's longest offensive touchdown of the season was an 8-yard throw from Mitchell Trubisky to Pat Freiermuth in Week 2 against New England. Six of the Steelers other 10 TDs on offense came from inside the 5, along with two 6-yard scores and a 7-yard pass from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens.

The Steelers are the first team since at least 1991 to fail to score an offensive touchdown of at least 10 yards in the first eight games.