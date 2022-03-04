RCR heads into Las Vegas confident

Now, as NASCAR rolls into its third race of the season Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the RCR cars really do seem much improved. So much so that Richard Childress expects to be making multiple trips to victory lane this season.

“I know we can win,” Childress said this week. “We are going to win.”

Childress is a NASCAR Hall of Famer who has fielded Cup Series cars for 49 years, tallying six championships with the late Dale Earnhardt and 109 victories. But the last decade has been lean with only four wins over the last eight seasons.

Dillon, his grandson, scored the last RCR victory at Texas in 2020 and RCR has not been a credible championship contender for years. But the organization has high hopes for NASCAR's new Next Gen race car and the early commitment to that effort from Chevrolet and ECR Engines.

“We definitely tried to be the guys to embrace this new car the earliest in the process. I think some of the teams probably didn’t embrace it as much as we did,” Dillon said. "This new car is going to level the playing field. That’s what it was kind of built for. Everyone has pretty much the same stuff, it’s just how you assemble it and the set-up choices you make going into the race.