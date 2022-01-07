Record year: Marks set to fall in Week 18

All records are tough to reach. If you have Brady throwing to you, though, extending a standard you've already set might be easier.

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans enters this week with 946 receiving yards. With 54 against Carolina on Sunday, Evans will become the first player with at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first eight seasons.

That's something Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase might, well, chase as he moves along. Last week, Chase had 266 yards receiving, the most in a single game by a rookie. He now has 1,429 yards receiving the season, passing Minnesota's Justin Jefferson's 1,400 in 2020, a Super Bowl era mark. With 45 more yards at Cleveland on Sunday, he will surpass the Houston Oilers' Bill Groman's 1,473 in 1960 for the all-time rookie record.

In this season of spectacular newcomers at receiver, Miami's Jaylen Waddle seems bound for the record books. Waddle’s 99 receptions are second most by a rookie, and with three more he will beat the 2003 standard set by Arizona's Anquan Boldin.

Getting tight ends into the mix, Atlanta's Kyle Pitts has 1,018 yards through the year. If he gets 59 against New Orleans, Pitts will blow by Hall of Famer Mike Ditka's 1,076 in 1961 for the most.