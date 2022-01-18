Rested Titans prepping to host Bengals

Tennessee and Green Bay, the NFC's No. 1 seed, each had the latest byes in the regular season, both Dec. 5. The Titans also had a long weekend after beating San Francisco on Dec. 23, and now they've had another bye as the AFC's top seed.

It's also been 11 weeks since Derrick Henry, the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, was placed on injured reserve with a broken right foot. The Titans opened the 21-day window for Henry to practice on Jan. 5 to gauge whether he can be activated for the postseason.

“This will be a big week of practice for us to continue to get Derrick back out there and get him acclimated to run the football and seeing blocking schemes and seeing where guys are and seeing where the cuts are,” Vrabel said.

D'Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard, who filled in over the final nine games of the season, combined for 189 carries. Along with Henry, that gives the Titans a trio of running backs with fresh legs for an offense that ranked fifth in rushing with a league-high 551 attempts.

Vrabel said the Titans must run the ball.