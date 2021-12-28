Rhule: Panthers owner 'tremendously supportive'

This year, Carolina got off to a 3-0 start and optimism followed. But it proved to be a bit of fool's gold, as the Panthers have lost 10 of their past 12 games, including six straight at home.

On Sunday, some fans chanted “fire Rhule” and others booed his decision to replace Cam Newton with Sam Darnold on the game's third possession as part his two-quarterback rotation.

“To me, it shows that people care. Walking off the field, people booing — we are not winning. I have no problem with that," Rhule said. "People spend their hard-earned money to come watch us play. It is part of it when you are the head coach, when you are the quarterback. That is all part of it. It makes it that much better when you win. I much prefer passion over apathy.”

Rhule had big turnarounds beginning in the third season of stints at Temple and Baylor. After starting the first two seasons 2-10 and 6-6 at Temple, the Owls went 10-4 and 10-3 the next two years.

At Baylor, he went 1-11 his first year, then 7-6 the next. In the third year the Bears got it right, going 11-3 and finishing 13th in The Associated Press poll.

“I believe it is going to take off at some point,” Rhule said.