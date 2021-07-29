Riley homers again as Braves win series, inch closer to Mets

NEW YORK — Austin Riley concluded his big week at Citi Field by hitting a two-run homer and finishing with three RBIs, and the Atlanta Braves inched back closer to the NL East-leading New York Mets with a 6-3 victory early Thursday afternoon.

The Braves won three games in the unusual four-day, five game series to move within four games of the Mets. They were a run away Monday and again Wednesday from it being an even better week — in 1-0 and 2-1 losses.

Riley made it 2-0 in the fourth when he took Taijuan Walker deep to left-center. He added an RBI single in the fifth. Riley had four homers and seven RBIs in the last three games of the series, and has eight longballs in 20 career games at Citi Field.

The 24-year-old also made a handful of impressive plays this week at third base. He snared a sharp grounder by J.D. Davis to rob the Mets’ third baseman of a third-inning hit on Thursday. Abraham Almonte and Dansby Swanson also homered for the Braves.

Jesse Chavez (1-2), the second of five Braves pitchers, worked a scoreless fifth. Atlanta starter Drew Smyly allowed three runs in four innings. Tyler Matzek and Luke Jackson combined for three scoreless innings before Will Smith worked the ninth for his 21st save.