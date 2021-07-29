Riley homers again as Braves win series, inch closer to Mets

NEW YORK — Austin Riley concluded his big week at Citi Field by hitting a two-run homer and finishing with three RBIs, and the Atlanta Braves inched back closer to the NL East-leading New York Mets with a 6-3 victory early Thursday afternoon.
The Braves won three games in the unusual four-day, five game series to move within four games of the Mets. They were a run away Monday and again Wednesday from it being an even better week — in 1-0 and 2-1 losses.
Riley made it 2-0 in the fourth when he took Taijuan Walker deep to left-center. He added an RBI single in the fifth. Riley had four homers and seven RBIs in the last three games of the series, and has eight longballs in 20 career games at Citi Field.
The 24-year-old also made a handful of impressive plays this week at third base. He snared a sharp grounder by J.D. Davis to rob the Mets’ third baseman of a third-inning hit on Thursday. Abraham Almonte and Dansby Swanson also homered for the Braves.
Jesse Chavez (1-2), the second of five Braves pitchers, worked a scoreless fifth. Atlanta starter Drew Smyly allowed three runs in four innings. Tyler Matzek and Luke Jackson combined for three scoreless innings before Will Smith worked the ninth for his 21st save.
Late Wednesday, pinch hitter Brandon Drury delivered a tiebreaking homer in the seventh and right fielder Michael Conforto threw out a runner at the plate in the ninth to preserve the Mets’ 2-1 victory.
Aaron Loup allowed two hits in the eighth before Jeurys Familia escaped the jam by striking out Austin Riley and retiring Dansby Swanson on a grounder.
Atlanta almost tied it in the ninth, when Edwin Díaz allowed a leadoff double to Almonte and a one-out single to right by pinch-hitter Ehire Adrianza. Third base coach Ron Washington waved Almonte home where he was tagged out by catcher James McCann after taking a perfect throw from Conforto on the fly.
Fried (7-7) took the hard-luck loss after giving up two runs on five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in seven innings. Ozzie Albies had two hits for the Braves.