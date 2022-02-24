Roberts pleased with progress of ESPN's shows

BRISTOL, Conn. — Dave Roberts received one of the NBA’s biggest rebuilding jobs last August. Instead of being tasked with turning around a team, it was getting ESPN’s studio shows and coverage back on track.

As the league comes out of the All-Star break and the push toward the playoffs intensifies, Roberts is pleased with the early results. Game viewership on ESPN is up 10%, and the new “NBA Today” studio show has seen a 35% increase.

“I think that we’re on the right track,” Roberts said. “We’re not all the way there but the teams, both in the studio and on the game side, have done a good job of working together and being a cohesive group. And I think that the early results are pretty positive.”

Last August, Roberts was named ESPN’s senior vice president for NBA and studio production. The move came one month after it was reported Rachel Nichols was accidentally recorded while in the Orlando bubble suggesting colleague Maria Taylor’s promotion to host the 2020 NBA Finals was diversity-related.

The New York Times report came two days before last year’s NBA Finals and detailed the comments. It also came less than three weeks before Taylor’s contract was set to expire with ESPN and after she rejected an extension.