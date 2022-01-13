Roethlisberger hoping for Bettis-style send-off

The symmetry is not lost on him. Like the 2005 Steelers, the 2021 version enters the playoffs as the AFC’s last seed. So the 2021 version also would need to navigate three road games to reach the Super Bowl; that starts Sunday in Kansas City when Pittsburgh (9-7-1) faces the surging AFC West-champion Chiefs (12-5).

Is this group trying to win one for Roethlisberger the same way the 2005 team did for Bettis? Roethlisberger, who has given every indication he will not return in 2022, believes they all want to win. He’s not sure how much his presence plays a part in that motivation.

The first of his two Super Bowl titles was a long time ago, even longer for the vast majority of a roster. Only a handful of players are in their 30s.

“These guys were what, in middle school or elementary school when that was going on?” Roethlisberger said with a laugh.

And while it would easy for Roethlisberger to lean into nostalgia, he’s well aware the circumstances between 2021 and 2005 only go so far. That group included four future Hall of Famers, an offense ranked in the top half of the league and a defense that finished third.