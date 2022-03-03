Roger Penske continues to polish his legacy

In his spare time he goes racing, and his hobby has afforded him a record 18 victories in the Indianapolis 500, three Daytona 500 wins and 39 championships across all his racing ventures. In 2019, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

And yet that's not enough for Penske.

He has spent millions renovating the national landmark speedway and this May will at last get to host a full crowd at the Indy 500. He ran the race without spectators for the first time in its history in 2020, and COVID-19 restrictions limited him to about 150,000 on property last year.

But he certainly made sure the Indy 500 went on, largely at his own expense, and few doubt the IndyCar Series never would have survived 2020 and the first year of the pandemic without both Penske's backing and stewardship.

Despite the financial challenges created by the pandemic, Penske has managed to pull IndyCar through in a healthy position. IndyCar is in the first year of a new three-year television contract with NBC Sports, has a record 14 races airing on broadcast TV this season, and Penske is chasing a third manufacturer. A new engine is expected next season, and 26 full-time entries, the most in a decade, started Sunday's race.