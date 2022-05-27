Ross Chastain wins in wild finish at Charlotte

CONCORD — Ross Chastain, who led for just four laps, got an assist from Grant Enfinger on the final lap to win the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 in double overtime on Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway for his fourth career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory.

Chastain, Christian Eckes and John Hunter Nemechek were running about even up high, in the middle and down low, respectively, before Eckes fell back as Enfinger came up on the outside and gave Chastain — whose truck appeared somewhat unstable down the backstretch — a push into the lead, which he held down the stretch to take the checkered flag.

“I hate it so much for Carson,” said Chastain, Hocevar's teammate with Niece Motorsports. “I didn’t give him the push he needed to win (on the first attempt at overtime). … Man, I’m so proud of Carson Hocevar.

“I’ll say that over and over. That guy’s a future star. He’s such a goofy kid, but I love him. He learns so quick.”

Enfinger finished second, Nemechek third, Eckes came in fourth and Zane Smith, who won Stage 1, was fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Tanner Gray, Kyle Busch, Chandler Smith, Stewart Friesen and Ben Rhodes, who won Stage 2.

Carson Hocevar won 57 of the 143 laps but wrecked after touching trucks with Ryan Preece while racing for the lead in the first overtime and finished 16th. Preece came in 11th after pitting with a flat tire.

“A dumbass move by myself,” acknowledged the 19-year-old Hocevar.

Chastain was the leader on the last restart but briefly lost the lead to Eckes and then Nemechek before Enfinger's assist.

“I’m glad to push my buddy Ross to a win,” Enfinger said. “In my book, he owes me one.”

Chastain already has two wins in the NASCAR Cup Series this season at Circuit of The Americas in March and at Talladega Superspeedway in April. His previous three truck wins all came in 2019 with Niece Motorsports at Kansas, Gateway and Pocono in a full-time effort that season.

The truck series is in the midst of a busy summer stretch, having raced at Darlington Raceway (winner Nemechek), Kansas Speedway (Zane Smith), Texas Motor Speedway (Friesen) and Charlotte in consecutive weeks.

That trend continues with a trip next Saturday to Gateway, followed by trips to Sonoma Raceway (June 11), Knoxville Raceway (June 18) and Nashville Superspeedway (June 24) to conclude eight straight weeks of racing for the busy truck series drivers.