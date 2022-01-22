Rozier, Bridges lead Hornets past Thunder

CHARLOTTE — Terry Rozier scored 24 points, Miles Bridges added 22 points and 14 rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-98 on Friday night.
P.J. Washington scored 20 and Gordon Hayward 16 for Charlotte, which has won seven of eight. LaMelo Ball finished with 10 points for the Hornets.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 29 points, but was held to four in the second half. Josh Giddey added 21 and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
“Shai does a great job,” Bridges said. “He’s one of the best in the league at getting to the rim, so we knew that he was going to get his buckets. We wanted to stop all the other guys from doing what they do.”
After Oklahoma City cut Charlotte’s lead to 82-73 on Robinson-Earl’s 3-pointer with 4:06 to play in the third, Charlotte pushed its lead to a game-high 25 on a 3-pointer by Bridges.
Charlotte’s only loss in the past eight games has been to Orlando, last in the Eastern Conference. Facing another team out of playoff contention, the Hornets trailed 2-0 but didn’t relinquish the lead after taking it back early.
Charlotte pushed its lead to 46-27 on Washington’s 3-pointer midway through the second period. The Hornets maintained a lead around 20 points despite Ball picking up his third foul with 5:47 to play in the first half.
“I took my hair out and just started shooting better,” Washington said of his second-half hairstyle change and scoring surge.
Charlotte led throughout the first period, with Oklahoma City coming within one at 13-12 on Giddey’s basket. But the Hornets closed the period on a 24-8 run to take a 37-20 lead.
RISING STARS
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault sees similarities between young point guards on both sides of Friday’s matchup.
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City with 22.5 points per game. Ball is second in scoring for Charlotte (19.9) and leads in assists (7.7).
“Ball’s got a great pace to him for a young player,” Daigneault said. “He’s got an advanced pass mentality, he’s a good, dynamic, young guard in the NBA. And we’ve got a guy that’s going to move very far in his track.”
HOME ASPIRATIONS
Charlotte is 13-6 at home. Its six losses are tied for second fewest in the Eastern Conference. Bridges wants to see the Hornets turn their home court into a nightmare for opponents.
“We want our home court to be how the Warriors were, how the Thunder were in their prime,” Bridges said. “We want people to be scared when they come in here. In order for us to do that, we've just got to continue to win, continue to dominate teams.”