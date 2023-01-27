Rozier, Plumlee lead Hornets past Bulls

CHARLOTTE — Terry Rozier scored 28 points, Mason Plumlee added yet another strong performance with 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Chicago Bulls 111-96 on Thursday night.

Gordon Hayward scored 17 points, and LaMelo Ball returned from a three-game absence due to a sprained ankle and wrist injury and chipped in with 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to overcome a horrible 2-for-15 shooting night.

Plumlee, meanwhile, was 9 of 9 from the field, continuing a remarkable run in which he is averaging 17.5 points and 11.2 rebounds over the last 14 games while shooting a 75.8% (94 of 124) from the field.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford said the biggest difference is Plumlee's game this season is he's more confident in his free throw shooting and is attacking the basket more aggressively, trying to draw contact instead of avoiding it.

Plumlee shot 39.2% from the free throw line last year and eventually changed from shooting right-handed to left-handed.

He's shooting 66.6% from the line this year with his left hand.

“He has such good instincts, he’s faking and creating contact versus the film I watched last year, he wasn’t going into contact as much," Clifford said. "... He’s taking the ball hard to the basket, and he feels good about his free throw shooting. To be able to do what he’s done (switching shooting hands), I’m not sure many people can do that. He was in here all summer doing it, so he’s got confidence.”

VROOM

NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace, Kurt Busch and Tyler Reddick took in the game from courtside as the part of “crossover night.” All three drive for the 23XI Racing team co-owned by Hornets owner Michael Jordan and driver Denny Hamlin.