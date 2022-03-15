Rozier shines as Hornets beat Thunder 134-116

OKLAHOMA CITY — Terry Rozier scored 30 points, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 134-116 on Monday night.

Charlotte closed out a perfect two-game trip, rallying after falling behind by as many as 18 points in the second quarter. Miles Bridges had 27 points and six assists, and LaMelo Ball finished with 21 points and seven assists.

“We were just preaching that we had to move the ball,” Bridges said. “Anytime we move the ball, we get any shot we want. ... We were getting a lot of open 3s and knocking them down.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32 points and eight rebounds, and Darius Bazley scored 25 points.

Oklahoma City lost its sixth consecutive game.

“We’re the youngest team in the league and banged up on top of that,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “We’re trying to win games. Our guys are competing hard.”

The Thunder opened a 47-29 lead on Aleksej Pokusevski's 3-pointer with 10:26 left in the first half. But Isaiah Thomas rallied the Hornets, going 4 for 4 from 3 in the second quarter to help his team to a 65-64 lead at the break.