Rozier's 29 lead Hornets over stumbling Cavaliers

Cleveland also lost coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who was slapped with two technical fouls and ejected by referee Natalie Sago in the third quarter. Bickerstaff was upset with several non-calls and made his case known before getting run.

Bickerstaff said he apologized to his players, his staff and kids following the game.

Ball averages 19.9 points, but played just eight minutes and missed all three shots. Rozier, though, more than made up for his absence and Thomas provided a spark after being signed to a 10-day contract earlier in the day.

“He never ceases to amaze me, the way he can put the ball in the basket," Rozier said of Thomas, his former teammate in Boston. "With his leadership and his voice, he’s already making a difference in the locker room.”

The Cavs were still within 12 in the fourth when Miles Bridges and Rozier buried 3-pointers to bury Cleveland. Bridges added 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Garland initially got hurt on Jan. 9 and will likely have to deal with the injury for the rest of this season.

Bickerstaff said Garland has to watch his back — literally.

“In his position, you spend a lot of time with your back to people when you’re on the defensive end of the floor,” Bickerstaff said. “The game is a lot of pick-and-roll, and that’s the angle that a lot of those screens get set on, so you’re just cautious and aware of all of it to be honest with you.”