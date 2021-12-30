Saints aim to boost playoff hopes vs. reeling Panthers

NEW ORLEANS — For the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, this has been a season of upheaval and disappointment.

Yet their late-season meeting on Sunday holds NFC playoff implications for New Orleans and could influence the longer-term trajectories of both teams.

“It’s been a challenging year for a lot of reasons,” said Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, who missed two games because of a concussion earlier this season, has been playing through a throwing-hand injury since Dec. 2 and had to sit out Monday night's 20-3 loss to Miami because of a COVID-19 outbreak that decimated the Saints' roster.

The Saints (7-8) still have a realistic chance to make the playoffs, but need some help.

New Orleans, Atlanta and Minnesota are one game behind San Francisco and Philadelphia for the last two NFC playoff spots with two games to go.

Should the Saints — who won the NFC South the previous four seasons — succeed in making the playoffs again this season, they'll have overcome as much difficulty in doing so as any team in the league.