GULLANE, Scotland — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan returns to work next week and some top players believe he has to regain their trust after leaving members in the dark over an about-face deal with the Saudi Arabia wealth fund behind LIV Golf.

“I’d say he has a lot of tough questions to answer in his return,” Xander Schauffele said Wednesday at the Scottish Open, where he is the defending champion. “And yeah, I don’t trust people easily. He had my trust and he has a lot less of it now.

“So, I don’t stand alone when I say that.”

A week after Monahan announced a commercial partnership with the Public Investment Fund, the tour said a “medical situation” led Monahan to turn over daily operations of the tour to two executives.

He sent a memo to players last week saying he would resume his role July 17. Monahan did not take part in the Senate hearing Tuesday in which documents outlined some of the conversations that led to the framework agreement.

Players were sent a 275-page file of the documents Congress obtained ahead of the three-hour hearing. Some watched part of it or read through a few excerpts of the documents. Jordan Spieth chose to play golf at North Berwick instead.

When asked if Monahan would have trust issues with the players, Spieth replied: “Quite a bit, just based on conversations I’ve had with players. And I think he realizes that. I’m sure he’s preparing for a plan to try and build it back.”

Scottie Scheffler said he watched part of the hearing and didn’t learn very much. Then again, the world’s No. 1 player isn’t sure how much he knew in the first place.

Monahan and two board members — Jimmy Dunne and board chairman Ed Herlihy — negotiated the agreement announced June 6 with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

“As a player on tour, we still don’t really have a lot of clarity as to what’s going on, and that’s a bit worrisome,” Scheffler said. “They keep saying it’s a player-run organization, and we don’t really have the information that we need. I watched part of it yesterday didn’t learn anything.”

Rory McIlroy chose not to say anything.

McIlroy has been seen as the strongest voice in the PGA Tour’s battle against Saudi-funded LIV Golf. He said he felt like a “sacrificial lamb” when he spoke to the media a day after the deal was announced, during the Canadian Open.

McIlroy gave two television interviews ahead of the Scottish Open, which starts Thursday at The Renaissance Club. And then he walked past a dozen reporters. When asked if he had time to talk, his manager intervened to say McIlroy wouldn’t be speaking about the hearing.

McIlroy’s name surfaced in a Dec. 8 email to Dunne from Roger Devlin, a British businessman involved on the PIF side of helping repair the fractured state of golf. Devlin said he arranged for McIlroy to meet with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of PIF, last November in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Devlin described the meeting as “very cordial and constructive.”