Scheffler never saw Masters title coming

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Scottie Scheffler wanted to be a professional golfer for so long he wore trousers to lessons at Royal Oaks in Dallas and even at junior tournaments, no matter how stifling the Texas heat.

He just never imagined how he would look in a green jacket.

Winning the Masters is the dream of any junior golfer, particularly in Texas with its heritage of champions from Byron Nelson and Ben Hogan to Ben Crenshaw and Charles Coody to most recently Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed.

Scheffler was no ordinary kid, and that much hasn't changed.

“I've never been a guy that likes to look too far into the future,” Scheffler said Sunday evening, still trying to grasp the magnitude of his three-shot victory at Augusta National.

Tiger Woods spoke over the weekend of that window of time when a player gets hot, whether it was Fred Couples in 1992 or Woods on more occasions than he can remember. The hope is that window includes a major on the calendar, and Scheffler's run came at an ideal time.

He won the Phoenix Open, at Bay Hill and at the Match Play in a span of seven weeks. The last one sent him to No. 1 in the world, and the next stop was Augusta.

But as he sat in Butler Cabin, waiting to slip into the green jacket for the first time, he was asked when he first dreamed about such as occasion.

“Probably the first time it popped into my mind was Friday in the afternoon, after we got done,” Scheffler replied.

“Really?” came the response.

Yes, really. Scheffler has talked for the past two months about only wanting a chance to compete. That was the dream. What brought him to tears was getting his first invitation in the mail when he qualified for his first Masters that was moved to November in 2020.

Winning the Masters? Only after he built a five-shot lead after the second round, and held on for a three-shot lead going into the final day.

Scheffler is all about competing. That hasn't changed.

Randy Smith can spin yarns about seeing Scheffler at age 10 sitting on the range at Royal Oaks as he watched and listened to tour pros shape shots and talk. And then he would challenge them to short-game contests or on the putting greens, and if he wasn't taking money off them, he was putting a dent in their egos.

“He was a gamer,” said Will Zalatoris, who grew up in the Dallas area with Scheffler. “He wore pants to every tournament even if it was 110 degrees. He tried to be a professional at a young age, and obviously seeing what he is doing now, it’s pretty cool on my part to see it.”

That short game was a big part of his Masters victory. The final margin was closer than it really was. Scheffler had a five-shot lead and finally took off his blinders to soak up the atmosphere, and then absent-mindedly four-putted for a double bogey. He shot 71 instead of 69. He won by three instead of five. Those are just numbers in a record book.