Shootout goal sends Canes over Senators

Ottawa was playing without leading scorer Drake Batherson and Dylan Gambrell, who were both injured Tuesday.

The Hurricanes opened the scoring two minutes into the second as Stepan tipped a shot in front to beat Murray. But two minutes later, the Senators tied the game when Paul made what looked like a harmless shot on goal, but it hit Tony DeAngelo on the way and fooled Andersen.

Formenton scored the go-ahead goal for the Senators early in the third. He tipped a Victor Mete shot in for his ninth of the season. Formenton now has 11 points in his last 10 games (four goals, seven assists).

NO FANS

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Senators continue to play without fans — something the Hurricanes are not used to.

“You don’t want to make excuses, but it’s tough playing a game here,” Brind’Amour said. “It feels like it’s practice, the environment, especially when we’re just now getting used to the electricity being back in the building.

“It’s the same for both teams, but it was obvious that was a big factor in the game.”

NOTES

The Senators announced Batherson will likely miss a couple months, if not more after suffering a high ankle sprain Tuesday against Buffalo. ... Ottawa signed defenseman Nick Holden to a one-year $1.3-million contract extension Thursday. He could have been an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.