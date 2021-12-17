Short-handed Carolina beats Red Wings

RALEIGH — Nino Niederreiter’s second goal of the game 18 seconds into the third period was the tiebreaker, and the short-handed Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 Thursday night.
Tony DeAngelo and Jack Drury, who made his NHL debut, joined Niederreiter with first-period goals, and Vincent Trocheck added an empty-net score for the Hurricanes, who played with 16 skaters due to COVID protocols.
“If we’re going to play, we’re going to play to win and we expect to win,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Guys gutted it out, there’s no doubt about it.”
Frederik Andersen made 23 saves. Jesper Fast, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Teuvo Teravainen and Martin Necas each had two assists for Carolina.
The NHL allowed the Hurricanes, who had a scheduled game Tuesday night at Minnesota postponed, to play with two fewer skaters than normal after calling up three players from the minor leagues under an emergency exemption.
“They find a way,” Brind’Amour said of his players. “It’s one of those special wins. Special night obviously for Jack. There’s a lot of good memories in this game.”
Carolina was without team scoring leader Sebastian Aho, second-leading scorer Andrei Svechnikov, captain Jordan Staal, Ian Cole, Seth Jarvis and Steven Lorentz.
DeAngelo and Brett Pesce, both defensemen, were back on the ice for the Hurricanes after missing seven games because of COVID protocols.
On Niederreiter’s tiebreaking goal, he collected the puck off the boards and buried a tough-angled shot past Nedeljkovic.
Drury knocked in a rebound of his own shot and the goal was the last of five scores in the first period, which ended with Carolina leading 3-2.
Drury became the 23rd player in franchise history to score a goal in his first NHL game. He also joined his father, Ted Drury, as the third father-son duo to play for the organization. The elder Drury played for the Hartford Whalers 27 seasons ago.
The Hurricanes had averaged less than one first-period goal per game.
The contest marked the first of three Carolina home games in a four-day span.