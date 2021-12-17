Short-handed Carolina beats Red Wings

RALEIGH — Nino Niederreiter’s second goal of the game 18 seconds into the third period was the tiebreaker, and the short-handed Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 Thursday night.

Tony DeAngelo and Jack Drury, who made his NHL debut, joined Niederreiter with first-period goals, and Vincent Trocheck added an empty-net score for the Hurricanes, who played with 16 skaters due to COVID protocols.

“If we’re going to play, we’re going to play to win and we expect to win,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Guys gutted it out, there’s no doubt about it.”

Frederik Andersen made 23 saves. Jesper Fast, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Teuvo Teravainen and Martin Necas each had two assists for Carolina.

The NHL allowed the Hurricanes, who had a scheduled game Tuesday night at Minnesota postponed, to play with two fewer skaters than normal after calling up three players from the minor leagues under an emergency exemption.

“They find a way,” Brind’Amour said of his players. “It’s one of those special wins. Special night obviously for Jack. There’s a lot of good memories in this game.”