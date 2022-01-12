Simpson looks to atone for missing 3 favorites

HONOLULU — Webb Simpson has been on the PGA Tour long enough and won enough to not be in a hurry. He was no less eager to fly to the middle of the Pacific for one week at the Sony Open.

“I realized that when I got off the plane in Phoenix. I'm not even halfway there,” said Simpson, who began his journey from North Carolina. “So it is really far. It's further for me to come here than The Open Championship.”

Even so, there was something about late last year he wanted to put behind him.

Outside of the majors (Simpson has been eligible for all of them the last 10 years), there are three places he wanted to be — East Lake for the Tour Championship, Whistling Straits for the Ryder Cup and Kapalua for the Tournament of Champions.

Missed all three of them.

“Those are my favorite events,” Simpson said. “So I felt like I needed to put in some extra work in the offseason, and it feels great. So I feel like my game is in a good spot, and I fully believe my best golf is ahead of me.”

Simpson turned 36 last year, and for someone who doesn't overpower the ball in this power era, he keeps getting the most of his game.