Slight moves made as threat to openers intensifies

The previous time the sides met, they talked for only 15 minutes on Thursday. This time, the parties described the discussions as candid and productive, but the union interpreted the slight moves as disappointing,

MLB canceled spring training games from Feb. 26 through March 4 and has told the union a deal is needed by Feb. 28 for opening day to come off as scheduled. Players have not said whether they agree that is a deadline, and past practice indicates a deal could be reached in early March that would allow sufficient training time.

The session was just the seventh on core economics during the lockout, and talks are to continue at 1 p.m. Tuesday, when the second-longest stoppage in baseball history will be in its 83rd day. Until now the sides have bargained on consecutive days just once during the lockout.

Players are angry that payrolls last year dropped to their lowest level since 2015, and they want new mechanisms in the agreement to spur competition — and spending.

Teams have told the union they will not increase salary arbitration eligibility, will not decrease revenue sharing and will not add new methods for players to accrue service time, which players said are needed to prevent teams from holding players back to delay free agency.

Clubs also say they won't make new proposals on luxury tax thresholds and rates until the late stages of talks.