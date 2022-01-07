Smith recovers from early wobble to lead at Kapalua

Smith wasn't alone in his poor start. British Open champion Collin Morikawa had two bogeys and no birdies on the front nine. He birdied five of his last eight for a 70, those he was nine shots out of the lead in his bid to reach No. 1 in the world.

Bryson DeChambeau wasn't going anywhere in a hurry, and then he had reason to wish the round would never end. He birdied five of his last seven holes for a 68, including a penalty shot on the par-5 18th. He holed out from 65 yards for birdie, though he was eight back.

Smith went from the right rough on the opening hole to a back bunker and missed a 12-foot par putt. He three-putted from 40 feet on the par-3 second hole. He was sliding.

And then he began his big run with a 35-foot eagle putt on the par-5 fifth, and before long he was right back in the game.

The finish was special. Smith drilled his second shot so purely on the par-5 15th that it caught ridge and rolled out to 8 feet for a look at eagle that he narrowly missed. In trouble off the tee to the left of the 16th, specks of mud on his ball, he used the slope at the back of the green for a shot that rolled out and then rolled back toward the hole to 6 feet for birdie.