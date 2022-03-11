Spring camps open after 99-day lockout

Bo Bichette and José Berríos were among those joining Guerrero in getting busy at the Blue Jays' camp in Dunedin, Florida. Sunday is the mandatory reporting date for players, but many were eager to get to to work early.

Rojas was among a large contingent of Diamondbacks players who reported to camp in Scottsdale. Like many players, he had been attending informal workouts at various fields in Arizona while labor talks intensified. The union had even set up a makeshift base in Mesa, Arizona, at a multi-purpose sports facility, but that was starting to clear out on Friday as players reported to their regular camps.

“We did a really good job staying ready,” Rojas said. “There were lots of places where 15, 20, 30 guys were meeting up, running our own practices. Groundballs, live bullpens, live at-bats, hitting on the field.”

St. Louis outfielders Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill were at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, where the Cardinals and Miami Marlins share the complex. Last week, Mets star Max Scherzer was at the ballpark, too, as part of the negotiating teams working on a new labor deal.