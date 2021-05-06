SRX format to reward driver skills, smarts on short tracks

"It was very important to come up with a format that would provide the best entertainment to our fans while rewarding the drivers for their performance. This format will do that," Evernham said. "Every driver has the same opportunity. They're in a car that's very different because it's so universal. It's a road-course car first, a pretty good dirt car, and just an OK paved oval car."

Evernham and Stewart modeled the series after the popular but defunct International Race of Champions that pitted drivers from multiple formulas in identically prepared cars at various tracks for 30 years. Stewart won its final championship in 2006 and there hasn't been a series like it since.

Evernham and Stewart, both members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, believed there was still an interest for a series that featured cars that don't rely on aerodynamics and reward mechanical grip and driver skill. Stewart also thought he could find drivers who had stepped away from full-time racing but still wanted to occasionally compete.

He recruited nine other full-time drivers, among them: NASCAR Hall of Famers Bill Elliott and Bobby Labonte, Indianapolis 500 winners Helio Castroneves and Tony Kanaan, Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip, and Marco Andretti, the pole-sitter for last year's Indy 500. Local all-stars join the SRX regulars at the first five races.