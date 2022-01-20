SRX hires Hawk as CEO to grow budding series

Much of SRX' first-season success centered around the idea this was just televised racing for fun. Stewart and Evernham could tweak rules along the way and often followed fan reaction in their adjustments. By the sixth and final race, then-NASCAR champion Chase Elliott beat his 65-year-old father the night before a Cup race and Stewart was crowned the first series champion on a Saturday night at sold-old Nashville Fairgrounds in Tennessee.

For a successful second season, SRX will need some formalities and turned to Hawk to produce the show going forward. SRX said Hawk begins immediately and “reports to the Executive Board of Ray Evernham, Tony Stewart, George Pyne and Sandy Montag.”

Hawk has spent more than three decades in industry leadership roles, notably as the force behind the late Dale Earnhardt's business success, and most recently at Speedway Motorsports, where he is a longtime trusted confidant of founder Bruton Smith.

Hawk and Speedway Motorsports went their separate ways near the end of 2021 and Hawk said he was launching his own consulting firm. Not even a month into the new year he's now running a hot motorsports property.

“I love racing and I love business, that's all I've ever done my entire life," Hawk said.