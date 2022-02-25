Staal, Andersen help Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets 4-0

RALEIGH — The Carolina Hurricanes did everything they wanted early except find the back of the net.

Once they did, the goals kept coming.

Jordan Staal got Carolina on the board with a determined second-period sequence, then the Hurricanes broke it open with two quick third-period goals to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Friday night.

The Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes finished with a season-high 50 shots, leaving netminder Frederik Andersen with a relatively quiet night in earning his third shutout this season on 19 saves.

Teuvo Teravainen scored late in the second, then Nino Niederreiter and Vincent Trocheck scored 36 seconds apart in the opening minutes of the third to blow the game open.

More importantly, the Hurricanes kept their edge after ending the first scoreless despite a 16-3 shot advantage.

“You always watch about getting frustrated in those kind of games,” coach Rod Brind'Amour said, adding, “You have to keep doing what we were doing. That's what I liked about the game, is we didn’t really change anything. We just kept sticking with it and it paid off.”