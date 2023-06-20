PHILADELPHIA — Spencer Strider struck out nine over six innings in his first start in Philadelphia since his postseason implosion, Austin Riley and Matt Olson homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the Phillies 4-2 on Tuesday night.

The Braves made their first trip to Philly since the NL Division Series that launched Red October into a full-blown frenzy. Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins provided the series’ indelible moment when he raised his arms in triumph, and then spiked his bat in celebration with a Game 3 homer against Strider.

Hoskins is out for the regular season for the NL champions with a torn ACL — he was in the dugout for this one — but the moment lived on Tuesday when it was replayed on the videoboard. Strider (8-2) didn’t get rocked in this start, he just nimbly pitched out of jams until the fifth and helped the Braves win their seventh straight game.

The Phillies, coming off a 6-1 trip, wasted leadoff hits in the first, third and two straight in the fourth before Nick Castellanos continued his All-Star push with an RBI single for a 1-0 lead.

Strider lasted just 2 1/3 innings in Game 3. But in the regular season, Strider continues to flummox the Phillies and improved to 6-0 over seven career games and six starts. He didn't allow a walk.

Raisel Iglesias gave up a run in the ninth but struck out Kyle Schwarber with the tying run on base to pick up his 10th save.

The Braves and Phillies both entered 13-2 over their last 15 games, a sizzling stretch of success for teams that had done little to nudge the Phillies toward the top of the NL East. They fell to nine games out of first in the division and may find a path to the postseason again goes through the wild card. The Phillies actually entered Tuesday with a better record (by a half-game) than the NL Central leaders, the Cincinnati Reds.

The Braves built their cushion on the strength of a favorable schedule, having played Colorado, Washington, Detroit and the Mets over their last four series. After three in Philly, Atlanta heads to Cincinnati for another three-game set.