Super Bowl will have a heavy SEC flavor

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Odell Beckham Jr. cheered Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase two short years ago, enjoying every minute as the duo led their alma mater Louisiana State to the national championship.

He also knew he’d be seeing both of them again in the NFL, though not even the Rams wide receiver could’ve predicted the first showdown would be in the Super Bowl.

“They’re born winners, so I always knew that we would see them again,” Beckham said. “I mean, it never could it be any better than this. ... I got into a little trouble at the national championship so I was banned from LSU, jokingly. But so they got their ring and all that, and it’s like now it’s our turn to get ours.”

Beckham faces off against his fellow Tigers in the Super Bowl on Sunday, which will have a very distinct Southeastern Conference flavor that goes well beyond Burrow and Matthew Stafford and their favorite targets.

The Rams have 11 and the Bengals 12 players from SEC programs, with seven more combined on the practice squads. So, prepare for a few more reminders of the mighty SEC’s talent no matter how many folks are sick of hearing about the conference that has won 12 of the past 16 national championships.