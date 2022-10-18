Svechnikov, Hurricanes blow through Kraken 5-1

SEATTLE — Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals 70 seconds apart in the second period, Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists, and the Carolina Hurricanes remained unbeaten with a 5-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

Carolina improved to 3-0 behind a barrage of second-period goals. Carolina scored three times in less than three minutes, two of them coming on the power play after the Hurricanes started the season 0 for 5 in extra-man opportunities.

“You need your best players to be the best players if you want to have any kind of success as a group," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "So far, those guys have been — three games in — but they certainly have done their job. We need to keep that going.”

Svechnikov’s two goals helped Carolina create separation after Andre Burakovsky scored on the power play to pull Seattle to 2-1.

Svechnikov’s first came at 13:24 of the second when Aho found him alone at the side of the net. Barely a minute later, Martin Necas’ shot from between the circles was tipped by Svechnikov in front of the net and trickled past Seattle goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer.

It was Svechnikov’s first two-goal game of the season after he had five last year on his way to a career-high 30 goals.

“He's a great player. You want to find him because he can put the puck in the net,” Aho said.

Seth Jarvis jammed a short-side goal past Grubauer in the opening minutes of the first period to give Carolina an early advantage after coming back from 1-0 deficits in each of its first two wins. Aho’s power play goal midway through the second made it 2-0.

Jordan Martinook scored on a rebound at 14:41 of the third period for his first goal of the season.

Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen made 22 saves, including 12 in the third period as Seattle pushed to get back in the game.

Grubauer made 29 saves, but the soft early goal allowed to Jarvis left Seattle playing from behind form the outset.

Ondrej Kase missed his second straight game for Carolina due to a concussion.

The game was delayed several minutes during the third period after a section of the glass had to be repaired.

UP NEXT

The Hurricanes continue their season-opening road trip Thursday night in Edmonton.