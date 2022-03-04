Svechnikov scores in OT as Hurricanes beat Penguins

RALEIGH — Andrei Svechnikov scored on a power play at 3:14 of overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied from two goals down to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Friday night.
Jordan Staal scored two goals for the Hurricanes, who snapped a two-game skid and won for the fourth time in 16 chances (4-10-2) when trailing after two periods. Antti Raanta stopped 22 shots.
Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who fell to 23-1-2 when leading through two periods. Casey DeSmith made 38 saves.
Svechnikov’s 23rd goal of the season came after Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang went to the penalty box for slashing 2:47 into overtime.
Both teams turned to their No. 2 goalies after playing road games Thursday night.
Guentzel scored 4:28 into the game with a redirection of Marcus Pettersson’s delivery.
Guentzel set up the next goal, with the Penguins going up 2-0 with 6:07 left in the period when his pass went through Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei’s legs on the way to Crosby. Crosby has scored in three consecutive games for the second time this season.
Staal’s first goal came after teammate Nino Niederreiter’s determined pursuit of the puck helped produce the goal. Staal was left alone in the slot to fire in the rebound at 4:20 of the second.
Staal redirected Ethan Bear’s shot for the tying goal with 10:12 left in regulation.
The Penguins were limited to five shots in the third period despite going on a power play with 2:09 remaining.
Staal, a decade removed from his time with the Penguins, has been on a scoring binge the past couple of weeks. He has five goals in the last seven games, scoring in every-other game during that stretch.
Before that, he had three goals in 46 games this season. The Carolina captain has scored in both games against Pittsburgh this season.
THURSDAY
Capitals 4, Hurricanes 0
Fans chanted Alex Ovechkin's name after a goal, much as they have for almost two decades.
For the first time in more than a month, they went home happy.
Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored on the power play, Vitek Vanecek stopped all 36 shots he faced and the Washington Capitals snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 Thursday night.
Washington's longtime captain scored his 33rd goal of the season and his 763rd in the NHL to move three back of Jaromir Jagr for third place on the career list. Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ordered by the president he has long supported, Ovechkin — the face of the hockey franchise in the U.S. capital and a Stanley Cup champion — was serenaded with chants of “Ovi! Ovi!” that have become quite familiar during his 17-year career.
Ovechkin's goal and another one by Orlov late in the third period after a power play expired put an exclamation point on Washington's first home victory since Jan. 22 and first in regulation since Dec. 29. The Capitals had lost six in a row at home as part of a slump that included defeats in 14 of their first 22 games in 2022.
This one was never in doubt. In winger Anthony Mantha's first game since Nov. 4 after recovering from left shoulder surgery, the Capitals had an extra jump in their step from the opening faceoff and dominated a team far above them in the standings in what could be a playoff series preview.
Long after Washington's strong start, Kuznetsov scored on a 5-on-3 power play late in the first period to make it all pay off. Slovak defenseman Martin Fehervary added his fourth of the season midway through the second off a gorgeous pass from forward Conor Sheary.
Before and after Ovechkin's goal, Vanecek was a rock in net for a team that for weeks could use more timely saves. He slid to make a right pad save on Carolina winger Martin Necas and poked the puck away from Andrei Svechnikov during a crucial sequence early in the second.
The two power-play goals and important saves came a day after general manager Brian MacLellan's frank comments about what was ailing the Capitals. MacLellan said his realization of where his team ranks in the NHL hierarchy might make him less aggressive at the March 21 trade deadline.
More performances like this might change his mind. With buzz building about Columbus closing fast for the eighth and final playoff seed in the East, earning two valuable points against the Hurricanes put Washington back up 10 with 26 games to play to the Blue Jackets' 26.
Carolina has lost two in a row and had its point streak snapped at seven games. The Hurricanes took six minor penalties, continuing a recent pattern of undisciplined play, and didn't do much to help goaltender Frederik Andersen, who finished with 28 saves.
“Really, throughout the year we haven’t had those kind of penalties,” coach Rod Brind'Amour said. “Very rare. Lots of penalties. That’s definitely a trend I don’t like. I haven’t liked it at all.”