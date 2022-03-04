Svechnikov scores in OT as Hurricanes beat Penguins

Ovechkin's goal and another one by Orlov late in the third period after a power play expired put an exclamation point on Washington's first home victory since Jan. 22 and first in regulation since Dec. 29. The Capitals had lost six in a row at home as part of a slump that included defeats in 14 of their first 22 games in 2022.

This one was never in doubt. In winger Anthony Mantha's first game since Nov. 4 after recovering from left shoulder surgery, the Capitals had an extra jump in their step from the opening faceoff and dominated a team far above them in the standings in what could be a playoff series preview.

Long after Washington's strong start, Kuznetsov scored on a 5-on-3 power play late in the first period to make it all pay off. Slovak defenseman Martin Fehervary added his fourth of the season midway through the second off a gorgeous pass from forward Conor Sheary.

Before and after Ovechkin's goal, Vanecek was a rock in net for a team that for weeks could use more timely saves. He slid to make a right pad save on Carolina winger Martin Necas and poked the puck away from Andrei Svechnikov during a crucial sequence early in the second.