Swiatek clinches No. 1 ranking, moves on in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Iga Swiatek started her week by deciding that she wanted to set her sights on becoming the No. 1 player in the world, without knowing how long that quest would take.

A few days and one surprising retirement later, mission accomplished.

Women’s tennis has a new name atop its rankings, a 20-year-old who — now that Ash Barty has retired and asked to vacate her No. 1 spot on the world list. Swiatek’s ascension was clinched Friday night with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Viktorija Golubic in the second round of the Miami Open.

Paula Badosa, the No. 5 seed in Miami and the only other person who had a mathematical chance of getting the top spot. Badosa won her second-rounder in Miami on Friday, topping Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 7-5 in a match that ended shortly before Swiatek took the court.

Badosa was ranked No. 71 when she played in Miami last year.

Coco Gauff, whose home is about a 45-minute drive north from where she's playing this event, got past Wang Qiang 7-5, 6-4 on Friday — avenging a first-round loss to her in the Australian Open earlier this year.

No. 16 Jessica Pegula had little trouble beating 2018 Miami Open winner Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4.

No. 4 Maria Sakkari, No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko, No. 20 Elise Mertens, No. 24 Sorana Cirstea, No. 26 Madison Keys and No. 29 Liudmila Samsonova all lost second-round matches Friday.

Shelby Rogers used 15 aces — and saved nine of the 10 break points she faced — to beat Ostapenko, 6-3, 7-6 (0).

Beatriz Haddad Maia topped Sakkari 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. Madison Brengle beat Samsonova 6-4, 6-0. Zhang Shuai needed only 53 minutes to beat Cirstea, 6-1, 6-1. Linda Fruhvirtova topped Mertens 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.

Other seeded second-round women's winners Friday included No. 17 Elena Rybakina, No. 21 Veronika Kudermetova and No. 28 Petra Kvitova.

In men's second-round play, No. 16 Reilly Opelka retired from his match against Francisco Cerundolo with a shoulder injury, and Hugo Gaston knocked out No. 20 John Isner 7-6 (5), 6-4.

No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev was tested but topped 166th-ranked Borna Coric 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios rolled past No. 5 Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-0, and No. 9 Jannik Sinner held off Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (8).

No. 6 Casper Ruud, No. 10 Cameron Norrie, No. 17 Pablo Carreno Busta, No. 22 Gael Monfils, No. 28 Frances Tiafoe, No. 30 Alexander Bublik and No. 31 Fabio Fognini were all winners, but No. 13 Diego Schwartzman lost to Thanasi Kokkinakis and No. 19 Lorenzo Sonego lost to Denis Kudla.

Mackenzie McDonald also pulled off a mild upset, topping No. 26 Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-4.