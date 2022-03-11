Teams ready to spend even with shortage of QBs

Tampa Bay with Tom Brady retired and Pittsburgh with Ben Roethlisberger hanging it up must be aggressive. Not to mention Carolina, New Orleans, Houston and, after sending Carson Wentz to Washington, the Indianapolis Colts. Buyers beware.

“The wisest choice is not to throw good money at a mediocre player,” Polian says. “That's much easier said by a guy no longer in it. We have a marketplace that is driven by who is out there and what the agents think they can command. You have seen every so-called expert talk down the quarterback market in the draft; I am still not sure we won’t have three or four taken in the first round. The game of musical chairs will still exist.”

Lots of teams have salary-cap tightness and must be more frugal than their fan bases would prefer. In the worst shape as the new business year approaches are five NFC clubs who are between an estimated $45 million (Packers) and $10-plus million (Buccaneers) over the cap. The Super Bowl champion Rams are about $20 million over, while the Saints are $33 million too high and Minnesota is $15 million above.

Big spenders could include some of the league's rising teams, with the AFC champion Bengals among them at more than $34 million under the cap with major needs on the offensive line. Just ask Burrow about that.