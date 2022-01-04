Tepper, Panthers a long way off from sustained success

In any event, it should be an interesting offseason as Tepper looks to change to the direction of the franchise.

WHAT’S WORKING

The Panthers have lost 11 of their past 13 games and six straight, so it's hard to say much of anything is working particularly well. The defense was able to keep them in the game against the Saints, but faded in the second half — as has been the case for the better part of the season.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Pass protection. Darnold and Newton have not been good, but it's hard to imagine any quarterback succeeding behind a makeshift offensive line. Carolina has allowed 18 sacks in the past three games, including seven in each of the past two weeks. The Panthers have allowed 50 sacks this season, fourth most in the NFL. Because of the lack of protection, the Panthers have virtually no downfield passing game and the passing is comprised almost entirely of short passes underneath the coverage.

STOCK UP