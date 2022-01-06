Time for Rahm, Cantlay to get back to work

KAPALUA, Hawaii — The sweeping views of the Pacific beyond the lush landscape of Kapalua put the soul at ease and can make the first PGA Tour event of the year feel like part work, part vacation.

Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm have had enough of the latter.

Rahm, the No. 1 player in the world, will have gone 83 days since he last hit a shot that counted when he tees off Thursday in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

He shot 74 to miss the cut in the Andalucia Masters three weeks after the Ryder Cup and was so fried that he said, “This is the first time in my life that I don’t want to see a golf club.” He didn’t play the rest of the year.

Cantlay won the final two events to capture the FedEx Cup. He was voted PGA Tour player of the year and then was ruthless as ever in an American rout at the Ryder Cup. His next competitive shot will be 102 days later.

Whether there will be rust at Kapalua is irrelevant. This was more about rest.