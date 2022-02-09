Tkachuk ends scoring drought, Sens beat Canes

“I thought the fact that we were down 4-0 going into the third, it would be easy just to roll over,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “But that’s not how these guys operate. Really, a pretty good second half of the game. We just gave them too much obviously at the start.”

Svechnikov got things started early in the period as he dug out a loose puck in front for his 17th of the season.

Smith cut the lead in half at the 13-minute mark as he fired a shot from just inside the blue line and, with 1:12 left, Trocheck made it a one-goal game by beating Forsberg with a high shot.

The Senators extended their lead in the second period to make it 4-0.

Tkachuk scored his second of the game as he buried the rebound of a shot by Stutzle just 40 seconds into the period on the power play.

“It was getting frustrating (not scoring), but I think for those types of things, you’ve just got to work through it, extra work, do what you can and there was plenty of chances throughout that whole drought there,” Tkachuk said. “That first one wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for (Gaudette) going to the net there and kind of creating chaos.”