Tom Brady, ‘Big Ben’ and the end of an era

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady always had an innate sense of timing. Ben Roethlisberger too. Consider it a prerequisite — perhaps the most important one — if you want to spend a generation in the NFL.
They were two sides of the same coin. Old school in their own way.
Yes, really.
Strip away the “TB12 Method” branding, shield your eyes from the bling of Brady's seven Super Bowl rings and his supermodel wife and all the “GOAT” merch and you'll find perhaps the most successful grinder in league history.
A slow, unremarkable sixth-round selection who squeezed every last ounce of talent — and then some — out of a body that hardly screamed “eventual all-time leader in just about everything" when the Patriots took a flyer on the scrawny kid from Michigan with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 draft.
Roethlisberger arrived with more fanfare four years later when Dan Rooney insisted the Steelers grab the 6-foot-5 manchild from Ohio with the 11th choice.
Yet while Brady did everything to distance his image from the prospect who ran the 40-yard dash in 5.28 seconds (that's not a typo), Roethlisberger embraced his “Big Ben” persona while — just like Brady — evolving from game manager to franchise icon.
“Ben defied the TB12 Method in favor of the ‘Throw Some Ice On It’ method his whole career, and ended up an all-time-great with 6 Pro-Bowls and 2 Super Bowls,” Brady tweeted after Roethlisberger retired on Jan. 27.
Maybe, but the cake looks a lot different now than it did when Brady and Roethlisberger began their respective ascensions in the early 2000s. The position Brady and Roethlisberger helped define is changing.
When the Steelers and the Buccaneers stress they're not trying to find the next Roethlisberger or Brady this week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, they're not kidding. For all of their greatness and the gold jackets that await them in Canton, Ohio, the game has moved on.
The proof has been broadcast into millions of homes over the last month during perhaps the most compelling playoffs in a century-plus of professional football. The future Roethlisberger and Brady fended off to the bitter end is finally here. The baton they carried so capably for so long has been passed to (or in some cases seized by) players who grew up idolizing them.
Patrick Mahomes. Josh Allen. Joe Burrow. The list goes on. Lamar Jackson. Justin Herbert. Dak Prescott. Maybe Jalen Hurts one day. Justin Fields too.
While they are all being asked to win like Brady and Roethlisberger did for so long it's the manner in which they are asked to go about it that is changing.