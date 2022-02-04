Tom Brady, ‘Big Ben’ and the end of an era

“Ben defied the TB12 Method in favor of the ‘Throw Some Ice On It’ method his whole career, and ended up an all-time-great with 6 Pro-Bowls and 2 Super Bowls,” Brady tweeted after Roethlisberger retired on Jan. 27.

Maybe, but the cake looks a lot different now than it did when Brady and Roethlisberger began their respective ascensions in the early 2000s. The position Brady and Roethlisberger helped define is changing.

When the Steelers and the Buccaneers stress they're not trying to find the next Roethlisberger or Brady this week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, they're not kidding. For all of their greatness and the gold jackets that await them in Canton, Ohio, the game has moved on.

The proof has been broadcast into millions of homes over the last month during perhaps the most compelling playoffs in a century-plus of professional football. The future Roethlisberger and Brady fended off to the bitter end is finally here. The baton they carried so capably for so long has been passed to (or in some cases seized by) players who grew up idolizing them.

Patrick Mahomes. Josh Allen. Joe Burrow. The list goes on. Lamar Jackson. Justin Herbert. Dak Prescott. Maybe Jalen Hurts one day. Justin Fields too.