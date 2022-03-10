Tomljanovic wins in 3 sets to open Indian Wells

The women's draw is missing the world's top two players — Ash Barty and Barbora Krejcikova. Barty said she hasn't sufficiently recovered after winning the Australian Open and Krejcikova has an elbow injury.

Novak Djokovic said he will not be able to compete at Indian Wells or Miami because he is unvaccinated and can’t travel to the United States.

The five-time champion in the desert tweeted the Centers for Disease Control “confirmed the regulations won’t be changing so I won’t be able to play in the U.S.”

Djokovic, who recently dropped to No. 2 in the ATP rankings, has played in only one tournament so far in 2022 because he has not received any shots to protect against COVID-19. He was deported from Australia in January and was not allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park.

Rafael Nadal wound up winning the Australian Open for his 21st major trophy, breaking a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer for the most claimed by a man in the history of tennis.

Djokovic is a 34-year-old from Serbia who said in April 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic raged, that he was opposed to needing to be vaccinated to travel.