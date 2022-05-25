 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NASCAR Cup Series

Trackhouse starts ‘Project91’ for international drivers

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks speaks during a post-race interview after driver Ross Chastain won a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of The Americas on March 27 in Austin, Texas.

 Stephen Spillman, Associated Press

CONCORD — Trackhouse Entertainment Group, a venture of former driver Justin Marks and Grammy Award-winning rapper Pitbull, launched a program Tuesday that will field a NASCAR Cup Series entry for renowned international drivers.

PROJECT91 could make Trackhouse a destination spot for global stars eager to compete in America’s most popular racing series.

PROJECT91 will enter the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro at least once during the current Cup season and has plans to expand the program in future years. The first driver and race will be announced soon.

Trackhouse Racing, a division of Trackhouse Entertainment Group, currently fields cars for Ross Chastain (No. 1) and Daniel Suárez (No. 99) in the Cup Series.

IndyCar, the American open-wheel series, has become a popular destination for former Formula One drivers. NASCAR has a heavily American roster of drivers and has not seen a similar influx for its stock cars, but Marks said he believes his team has now "opened the door for global champions while beginning the process of scaling into an internationally recognized racing brand.”

“I truly believe the NexGen car represents an opportunity for NASCAR to enter the global professional motorsport conversation," Marks said. "We now have a race vehicle with international technological relevance where world-class drivers from other disciplines can compete at NASCAR’s highest level without the steep learning curve that the previous generation cars required.

