Trade talk overshadows marginal class of FA QBs

Rodgers' stalemate with the Packers last summer ended with an agreement to void the final year of his contract in 2023. The club has said it will wait as long as it takes for the MVP of the past two seasons (four overall) to decide whether he wants to play for them, or play at all.

If Rodgers seeks a trade, that adds another domino among teams seeking a starter in free agency. Those pickings aren't much past slim, if at all.

THE OPEN MARKET

Jameis Winston arguably tops the list of free agents because New Orleans appeared on track to make the playoffs to start the post-Drew Brees era when Winston's season ended with a left torn anterior cruciate ligament on Oct. 31.

The flip side is the Saints were winning (5-2 after the game in which he was injured) without leaning heavily on Winston as a passer. The 2015 No. 1 overall draft pick didn't get a second contract in Tampa Bay because he threw too many interceptions (88 in five seasons).

Marcus Mariota is forever tied to Winston as the No. 2 pick in that draft, and the other QB who also didn't get a second contract. Tennessee moved on, so Mariota was Derek Carr's backup in Las Vegas the past two seasons. Could Mariota get another chance to start?