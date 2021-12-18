Trail Blazers top Hornets, snap 7-game skid

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 43 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a seven-game losing streak, beating the Charlotte Hornets 125-116 on Friday night.

Blazers coach Chauncey Billups believes Lillard’s game has benefitted from improved health. Lillard has been nursing an abdominal injury all season.

After the game, however, Lillard told reporters he has felt disrespected by the media amid his shooting struggles. The All-Star guard came into the game with the worst shooting numbers of his career, shooting under 40% from the field and barely over 30% from the 3-point line, before breaking out on Friday night.

Ben McLemore added 28 points for Portland, hitting six of his eight 3-pointers in the first half to help the Trail Blazers set a franchise record with 16 3-pointers in the half. They led 81-55 at the break.

LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 27 points in his first game back after being in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

“I felt good coming back,” Ball said. “The energy was cool. There's going to be some stuff here and there but I’m still living. I’m straight. It was great coming back, touching the ball, it’s a blessing.”