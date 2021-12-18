Trail Blazers top Hornets, snap 7-game skid

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 43 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a seven-game losing streak, beating the Charlotte Hornets 125-116 on Friday night.
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups believes Lillard’s game has benefitted from improved health. Lillard has been nursing an abdominal injury all season.
After the game, however, Lillard told reporters he has felt disrespected by the media amid his shooting struggles. The All-Star guard came into the game with the worst shooting numbers of his career, shooting under 40% from the field and barely over 30% from the 3-point line, before breaking out on Friday night.
Ben McLemore added 28 points for Portland, hitting six of his eight 3-pointers in the first half to help the Trail Blazers set a franchise record with 16 3-pointers in the half. They led 81-55 at the break.
LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 27 points in his first game back after being in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
“I felt good coming back,” Ball said. “The energy was cool. There's going to be some stuff here and there but I’m still living. I’m straight. It was great coming back, touching the ball, it’s a blessing.”
The Hornets cut a 29-point deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter. Kelly Oubre Jr.‘s layup pulled Charlotte to 118-112 with 1:12 left, but McLemore hit a 3-pointer to put Portland ahead 121-112.
Lillard scored 17 first-quarter points to help the Blazers race to 41-24 lead.
The Blazers were 21 of 47 from 3-point range overall.
TIP-INS
Hornets: Charlotte coach James Borrego told reporters before the game that while there was no hard minutes restriction for Ball’s minutes. He played 29 minutes.
Trail Blazers: The seven-game losing streak was the Blazers’ longest since the 2015-16 season. … With C.J. McCollum (collapsed right lung), Dennis Smith Jr. (knee soreness), Tony Snell (personal reasons) and Cody Zeller (patella) all out due to injury, rookie two-way player Trendon Watford played in the first half for the first time this season.
UP NEXT
Hornets: At Phoenix on Sunday night.
Trail Blazers: At Memphis on Sunday night.