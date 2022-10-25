US heads to World Cup with players struggling for time

NEW YORK — The United States men’s soccer team's top player has been buried on his club’s bench, starting only two matches this season. Two goalkeepers took demotions to England’s second division and the third hasn’t gotten a single Premier League minute.

The Americans return to the World Cup following their failure to reach the 2018 tournament with what likely will be the youngest team among the 32 nations, a squad called the nation’s most talented generation yet inconsistent and unproven. They earned the region’s final berth only on goal difference after a final-day loss.

“I'm definitely worried,” said former United States goalkeeper Kasey Keller, now a television analyst. “There was nothing in those last two friendlies that was confidence-building. We’re still seeing key players struggling with game time at the clubs. We’re seeing key players recovering from injuries, as well. There's nothing about the preparation that should give you a lot of confidence.”

After ending a streak of seven straight World Cup appearances, the United States opens Group B against Wales on Nov. 21, then plays England on Nov. 25 and finishes the first round against Iran on Nov. 29.

Former United States forward Landon Donovan thinks getting a good result against Wales is key.

“If it goes well early, we could be a really dangerous team in this tournament,” Donovan said. “If it doesn’t, I could see it not going well at all. I don’t see too much of a middle ground just because young, inexperienced teams have the tendency to be really, really high and really good or really low."

The team coached by Gregg Berhalter heads to the tournament after a 2-0 loss to Japan and a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia, leaving the United States with one win, three losses and three draws in its last seven games against World Cup-bound nations. The Americans have been shut out six times.

“Obviously, not the results that we were really hoping for going into the World Cup,” United States midfielder Christian Pulisic said.

Still, given the unique timing of this World Cup in the middle of the European season, some have hope American players will step up.

“I still have a belief in this team, based on what they’ve done in big moments in the past,” former United States midfielder Stu Holden said. “When the pressure is the highest and in the big, big moments, under the lights, these guys have this confidence in themselves that will I think hold them in a good stead.”

Pulisic, the first American man to play in and win a Champions League final, has struggled for minutes under Chelsea coaches Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. Expectations have been a burden.

“It’s always when I come to the national team: How are things at Chelsea? How — what’s this, what’s that? And, yeah, it’s tough,” Pulisic said last year.

The 49-year-old Berhalter became the first person to coach the Americans after playing for them at a World Cup.