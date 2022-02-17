Villeneuve adds Daytona 500 start to storied racing career

“When you win Indy and F1 and you get here and don't make it, it's either great or bad, there's no middle line,” Villeneuve. “But thanks a lot to the new car, to the Next Gen, because that's allowed the team to come in and build a car and that was a big thing.”

NASCAR this year has introduced a new car, the Next Gen, that is in part designed to open an affordable entry into the sport. Team Hezeberg used the car to expand its organization and, in a collaborative effort between former sports car driver Toine Hezemans, Dutch businessman Ernst Berg and Reaume Brothers Racing, eyed a partial Cup schedule this season.

Loris Hezemans, son of the team owner, has been announced as the primary driver but the 24-year-old is not approved to race at Daytona. So Villeneuve, who races alongside Hezemans in Europe, pulled his two oldest children out of school in Switzerland and brought them to Florida with his partner, Giulia, and their newborn three-week-old son.

“My eldest saw me race only once, or maybe twice in rallycross,” Villeneuve said of his 15-year-old. “Something big like this? Never.”

His newborn is named Gilles after Villeneuve's late father. The Canadian hero was 32-years-old when he was killed in a crash in the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix, and Villeneuve said it took him until his fifth child to feel comfortable using his father's name.