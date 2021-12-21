Virus concerns overshadow Christmas slate

Officially, last season’s lineup of NBA Christmas games had exactly zero players sitting out because of virus-related concerns. Through Monday, the 10 teams scheduled to play on Saturday had a combined 36 players known to be in the protocols — not including Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel. That number will obviously change by the weekend, but the odds of it going to zero are pretty much nonexistent.

There were two Chicago games postponed last week, two Brooklyn games postponed this week, and five other games shelved as well to bring the total for the season to nine. For now, the five Christmas games all remain on as scheduled.

And the lineup for Christmas, picked by the NBA months ago, sure seemed like it would be more sparkly than this.

There’s Atlanta at New York, a rematch of a playoff series from last season. Boston at Milwaukee, the traditional Christmas appearance as part of the perk package for reigning NBA champions. Golden State at Phoenix, a matchup of perhaps the two best teams in the league to date this season. Brooklyn at the Lakers, a game that many thought would be a potential NBA Finals preview a few months ago. And Dallas at Utah, which will give Rudy Gobert fans in France and Luka Doncic fans in Slovenia something to watch at 4:30 a.m. on a Sunday.

Right now, neither the Hawks nor Knicks would be playoff teams. The Celtics, Mavericks and Lakers are all hovering around .500. Doncic is dealing with ankle soreness, which might impede his availability for Christmas. Davis won’t play for the Lakers until probably late January, at the earliest, with a knee problem. Irving hasn’t played for Brooklyn yet this season.