Virus issues continue; Colts, Panthers hit hard

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers sent all of their players home from Bank of America Stadium after six more players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
That brings the total number of Carolina players on the COVID-19 list to 13.
Defensive end Brian Burns, linebacker Shaq Thompson, defensive end Marquis Haynes, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, center Matt Paradis and defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon all tested positive on Monday. Paradis and Nixon were already on injured reserve.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the decision to send players home was made “to stem the tide” and get things under control. The team will conduct its meetings virtually until then, and Rhule is hoping to have players back in the building for practice on Wednesday.
The Panthers lost 32-6 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and have been eliminated from playoff contention. They visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
To Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich, it was just a matter of time before his team would be adding a few players to the NFL's COVID-19 list.
The Colts placed safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, running back Marlon Mack and tackle Braden Smith on the list Monday. Smith has been a key member of the offensive line that has helped Jonathan Taylor lead the league in rushing. Cornerback Chris Wilcox went on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
“It’s interesting that since we had more unvaxxed players than the average around the league that we were one of the last teams to (test) positive,” Reich said. “You kind of feel like it’s going to catch up with you at some point just because the virus is so rampant. But this is what you prepare for, hitting adversity you don’t expect, although this is something we probably could have expected to hit us at some point.”
As for changes in operations this week, Reich said: “There are going to be some elements that are virtual this week. It could be all meetings are virtual and guys just come in for practice.”
The NFL mandated that all media covering playoff teams and games, and the Super Bowl, must have received a COVID-19 booster by Jan. 12.
Exceptions are for an individual who is not eligible for a booster pursuant to the CDC definition; an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days; and an individual who received monoclonal antibodies within the immediately preceding 90 days.