Von Miller leaves LA for Buffalo as free agency begins

Wentz apparently wore out his welcome in Indianapolis very quickly after Colts coach Frank Reich brought him aboard last year. He gets another chance to re-establish some winning credentials for the Commanders, and in the same division as his first pro team, the Eagles. That should get juicy when those teams face off.

Cleveland, which might or might not have Baker Mayfield throwing to Cooper, depending greatly on where Watson lands, let another veteran receiver, Jarvis Landry, walk. Coach Kevin Stefanski says Cooper “has been a consistent playmaker in this league. He is a great route-runner. His skillset fits perfectly with what we want to do on offense. On top of that, he is all about that work. He’s a team player to his core.”

One team that quickly addressed its biggest weakness happens to be a conference champion. The Bengals, desperate for some pass protectors to keep Joe Burrow upright and uninjured, added Tampa Bay guard Alex Cappa and swing lineman Ted Karras of New England.

Busiest of all has been a team at the other end of the AFC spectrum: Jacksonville.