Wallace crushed in second runner-up finish

“This could hurt or victory could be sweet,” he said. “I think I’d rather get wrecked out than finish second.”

Wallace pulled himself together and congratulated Cindric in victory lane.

“I know there's a lot of people that want this really bad and he's definitely one of them,” Cindric said. “He's worked hard for it and puts himself in position in a lot of these races.”

Wallace already had the highest finish for a Black driver in the Daytona 500 and last year he became the first one to lead laps in the race. He led seven times for 12 laps on Sunday -- surely enough to impress team owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

Just not enough to win a Cup race for the second time in his career.

“I had a lot of confidence those last 10 laps,” he said. “I thought we had it in the bag. Even though we were like sixth, fifth, whatever, I was like, this is our night. Maybe I jumped the gun.”